Election: Jolibois puts Fircrest citizens first

I have called Fircrest home for over 50 years and raised my children here. I have known Matthew Jolibois since he was a kid growing up in Fircrest, and I am proud of the job he has done as a City Council member and the current mayor.
He is a dedicated father and serves his clients well as an accountant. More important, he has worked hard for senior citizens like me to keep city services efficient and affordable and our neighborhoods safe.
Jolibois’ work to lower the construction costs of the city’s sewer project saved taxpayers millions and kept utility rates low. He spearheaded an improved city website, installed cost-saving LED street lights and got rid of the ridiculous prohibition on alcohol in Fircrest, creating economic development for us.
He is also the only candidate to be endorsed by Fircrest’s first responders who keep our city safe and free of crime. If reelected, he will continue to put citizens first, especially our senior citizens.
