Pedestrians: Put that phone down, stay safe

Re: “Distracted strolling has led to more pedestrian fatalities,” (TNT, 7/16).
This article ended with the statement that humans think they are better at multi-tasking than they really are.
What we tend to forget is that in many daily endeavors, especially driving and walking on crowded thoroughfares, we are already multi-tasking if we are paying proper attention to our surroundings. Adding another task takes our attention away from what is important.
It doesn’t matter if we are good at doing two or three things at once if the fourth task gets someone hurt or killed.
