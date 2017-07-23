Health care: ‘Train up’ to replace providers

My own primary care provider recently announced his retirement. That got me to thinking: A whole generation of health care providers are nearing retirement age. That generation includes physicians, nurses, LPNs, and several levels of line care givers. They are already in short supply. How will enough people be trained to replace them and to serve our growing population?
One obvious strategy is to “train up” people currently employed lower on the health career ladders, building up their existing skills by supporting them as they take additional training to gain more advanced certifications. In return, participants “pay back” by continuing to work for their employer for several years after they finish training.
Such a program is available through a joint partnership with healthcare employers and the Service Employees Union. Both employer and union contribute to a jointly administered fund that pays for training costs up front, supports and mentors participants, and requires participants to continue working for the employer.
This is a program in which everybody wins, quality care is improved, workforce is diversified, and retirees are replaced by well qualified, experienced people. It makes sense for all local hospitals.
