Bridge: Why pay when I can shop on west side?

Re: “Bridge traffic coming up short,” (TNT, 7/16).
This analysis of the shortfall in traffic and toll collections on the Narrows Bridge failed to mention the primary reason for the shortfall — the unreasonably high tolls caused by the insane financing that saddled us with exorbitant bond repayment requirements.
Merchants have capitalized on this barrier by locating on our side so we can meet most needs without crossing the bridge to Tacoma. I can drive to Bremerton/Silverdale for less than $5.
That barrier will only get worse as traffic continues to fall short of the unrealistic projections.
