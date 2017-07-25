Letters to the Editor

Election: Hunter smart pick for Tacoma council

Bonnie K. McGuire

Tacoma

July 25, 2017 5:10 PM

Tacoma needs an action-oriented, service-centered City Council person. For Tacoma to be its best for us, we need a representative with an understanding of how policy impacts each person who lives here.

Lillian Hunter will provide each Tacoma citizen a dynamic voice with a particular understanding of youth and their needs. I’ve known Hunter for 15 years as a education colleague.

Her dedication to public service has permeated her life, and her experience with K-12 public education gives her a nuanced understanding of how to frame policy so it serves today’s and tomorrow’s citizenry. Her integrity, ethics, humor, compassion, dedication and intellect will serve us well in City Council Position No. 6.

Hunter is honest; she has led a life of service; she is tough; she is thoughtful and receptive to new perspectives; she is detail-oriented while at the same time aware of the big picture.

With the nonsense going on nationally, we need sane, reasoned, responsible and citizen-centered leadership. No one could possibly do a better job than Lillian Hunter.

