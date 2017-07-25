Climate change: Wake up or die like dinosaurs

We humans are affecting climate now, and we don’t have to wait 700 years to see it. Areas are already succumbing to rising seas; some banks won’t give 30-year mortgages because they expect they will be under water; the Great Barrier Reef is 70 percent dead or dying; and each year is hotter than the next.
These facts are just the tip of the melting iceberg. The smart money knows this. That is why coal is a dying business, and why Bill Gates and others say green technologies will be the driver of the new economy, just as the tech boom drove the ’90s.
They get it, and they know if the rest of us don’t get it, we will fall behind other countries that embrace the future.
It’s about time President Trump and other deniers pull their heads out of the sand. We either accept the obvious or die like the dinosaurs.
