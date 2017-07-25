Organ pillaging: Take stand against Chinese abuse

In June 2016, Congress passed House Resolution 343,condemning the Chinese government for sanctioning the pillaging of organs from Falun Gong and other prisoners of conscience.
Falun Gong is a Buddha School teaching whose principles are truthfulness, compassion and tolerance. On July 20, 1999 this teaching was outlawed by the Chinese communist government under the leadership of Jiang Zemin. Falun Gong was becoming too popular and he wanted it eliminated.
In 2006, investigators found those arrested were being blood typed, killed and their organs sold for transplantation.
Recently, I met a survivor of the persecution. She had been arrested and jailed in Beijing. Torture caused loss of hearing, impaired vision and numbness throughout her body. She has since gained asylum in the US.
In 2008, Israel passed a law prohibiting its citizens from getting an organ transplant in China, where wait times are only 1 to 4 weeks. In other countries it can be a few years wait time.
Illinois, Pennsylvania and Minnesota have passed resolutions condemning China’s organ pillaging; these states alert their citizens to what is happening in China.
Washington state should do the same.
