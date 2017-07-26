Sound Transit: Only gullible folks trust in fee relief

Re: “No relief for Sound Transit 3 car-tab fees coming anytime soon,” (TNT, 7/24).
This was a headline with no surprise factor at all. It’s kind of funny in a way. Most could see this coming.
Elected legislators, once finding that their constituents are upset about the rise in auto tabs/fees, come forth with statements supporting a second look at what can be done to fix the problem.
Lo and behold, the people who write laws for this state, the ones who continually come up with new ways to get voters to support a state income tax, are simply powerless and dumbfounded how to make a new law to overturn these increases.
A comment was made during the last presidential campaign about a group of people regarded as “the deplorables.” A new moniker can be applied to those voters who believe any substantive reduction or reversal of these taxes/fees will ever take place: “the gullibles.”
And if we continue to vote in the same people, expecting different results, we certainly should consider ourselves charter members.
