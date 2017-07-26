Election: Hunter ready to help lead Tacoma

We are so lucky to have such a competent, energizing and experienced candidate as Lillian Hunter for Tacoma City Council at large Position 6. I have known her for 20 years. She has lived in Tacoma nearly 48 years and in every neighborhood. She knows our city and its needs.
Hunter has served as a trustee of Bates Technical College, as well as on the public library and Tacoma Symphony boards. As director of alternative education for the State of Washington, she works to increase our children’s education opportunities.
Her current work continues a professional life committed to public service; she was once a principal at Lincoln High, Wilson High and Oakland Alternative School.
Tacoma needs someone who goes to work looking for solutions and alternatives when things don’t go as planned. Hunter is the best choice because we need someone who will work to create a safe and economically vibrant city.
Hunter will get it done.
Comments