Election: McCarthy best choice to lead Port

Mike Jagielski

Gig Harbor

July 26, 2017 2:07 PM

I encourage voters to support John McCarthy for Port of Tacoma Commission Position 1.

McCarthy has worked tirelessly on behalf of the citizens of Pierce County. As a port commissioner for nine years, he earned high marks for his unwavering commitment to bring jobs to the Port of Tacoma, and his commitment to the environment is, in my opinion, second to none.

This year we have an early primary on Aug. 1. One of McCarthy’s opponents on that ballot is Jim Jensen, who withdrew his candidacy after the ballots had gone to print. My concern is that people who read the voter’s pamphlet and see his name may believe Jensen is still in the race.

Don’t be confused! Use your vote wisely and elect McCarthy.

(Jagielski is pension fund president for International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 23 of Tacoma.)

