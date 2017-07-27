Election: Woodards has business sense to be mayor

As a small business owner and longtime Tacoma resident, it’s clear to me that without thriving businesses, we will not have living wage jobs.
I support Victoria Woodards for mayor because she understands the important role businesses play in building a sustainable, vibrant community.
She has actively reached out to local businesses to understand obstacles to growth, and has made a commitment to consider the impact of policy on businesses a part of every decision she will make as mayor.
For that reason alone, she has my vote.
