Letters to the Editor

Election: Woodards has business sense to be mayor

Jim Seley

Tacoma

July 27, 2017 5:15 PM

As a small business owner and longtime Tacoma resident, it’s clear to me that without thriving businesses, we will not have living wage jobs.

I support Victoria Woodards for mayor because she understands the important role businesses play in building a sustainable, vibrant community.

She has actively reached out to local businesses to understand obstacles to growth, and has made a commitment to consider the impact of policy on businesses a part of every decision she will make as mayor.

For that reason alone, she has my vote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Housing shortage in Pierce and King counties driven by a surging jobs market

Housing shortage in Pierce and King counties driven by a surging jobs market 1:07

Housing shortage in Pierce and King counties driven by a surging jobs market
Carnival ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one 0:31

Carnival ride breaks at Ohio State Fair, killing one
Chris Petersen at Pac-12 media days, 2017 2:10

Chris Petersen at Pac-12 media days, 2017

View More Video