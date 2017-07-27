Election: Port primary is muddled by Jensen

Is Jim Jensen running for Port of Tacoma commissioner or not?
He said he pulled out of the race after internet searches revealed his racist and bigoted remarks. “Controversial tweets sink Trump supporter for port commissioner.” (TNT, 6/7)
Nevertheless, Jensen’s campaign remains active, putting up yard signs in spite of his withdrawal from the race.
Jensen’s lack of integrity, bad judgment and poor character should matter to voters. If he misleads people about his candidacy, what will he do if elected Port commissioner?
