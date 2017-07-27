Legislature: Let's get rid of state Senate

Re: “Special sessions test part-time status,” (TNT, 7/19).
Our current setup is outdated as problems needing the total attention of legislators become more complex with each session.
Making matters worse, for the majority of the year the state government is in the hands of unelected bureaucrats who are in Olympia 100 percent of the time.
There is a simple answer: Get rid of the state Senate and adopt a unicameral legislature. The Senate serves no purpose. It is a throwback to the House of Lords in a class-based society.
Costs for running the Legislature is cut in half. House members could hold four-year terms with one district member running every two years. It would make them more productive and keep the costs of elections down.
American government at all levels is a mess. Americans have generally lost confidence in it.
It is time to think about some real reform, not only in our state government but national as well.
Comments