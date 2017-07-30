Letters to the Editor

Recycling: More glass options needed in UP

University Place

July 30, 2017 5:02 PM

In University Place, curbside glass collection is not currently in place, and I believe if this service is not implemented soon, then opportunities to recycle and properly dispose of glass should increase.

Residents may now dispose of their glass recyclables at the University Place Refuse or in the school bus parking lot of Curtis High School. However, I believe if there were more recycling containers around the city, less glass would litter the ground and be placed in the trash, which can harm workers or even animals scavenging through trash cans.

Placing a glass recycling container on the south side of University Place, perhaps near Fred Meyer or Chambers Creek Road, and letting residents know that glass should be recycled and where they may recycle it, would increase the level of recycling and decrease the potential harm broken glass creates.

