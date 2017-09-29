Protests: Let’s pray for better leadership

Perhaps the people “taking a knee” or linking arms with bowed heads are praying for a president who does not attack the media, who does not ignore the Constitution, who does not incite divisiveness and violence such as taunting the unstable North Korean and supporting white supremacists.
Perhaps they’re praying for a president who recognizes racial inequality and attempts to seek solutions.
Nine months is long enough to birth this presidency and discover the ugly truths. Maybe we should all “take a knee” by standing for the rights that all American citizens deserve.
And pray for peace, responsible leadership and unity.
Pat Richmond, Tacoma
