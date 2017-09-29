Letters to the Editor

Protests: Let’s pray for better leadership

By Pat Richmond

Tacoma

September 29, 2017 10:53 AM

Perhaps the people “taking a knee” or linking arms with bowed heads are praying for a president who does not attack the media, who does not ignore the Constitution, who does not incite divisiveness and violence such as taunting the unstable North Korean and supporting white supremacists.

Perhaps they’re praying for a president who recognizes racial inequality and attempts to seek solutions.

Nine months is long enough to birth this presidency and discover the ugly truths. Maybe we should all “take a knee” by standing for the rights that all American citizens deserve.

And pray for peace, responsible leadership and unity.

Pat Richmond, Tacoma

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pete Carroll praises Seahawks players for establishing action fund to pay for social equality acts

Pete Carroll praises Seahawks players for establishing action fund to pay for social equality acts 2:27

Pete Carroll praises Seahawks players for establishing action fund to pay for social equality acts
Doug Baldwin on Seahawks players' action fund for minority education, police training to better U.S. 2:46

Doug Baldwin on Seahawks players' action fund for minority education, police training to better U.S.
Pete Carroll on Seahawks' plans for anthem, Doug Baldwin Sunday night vs Colts 2:13

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' plans for anthem, Doug Baldwin Sunday night vs Colts

View More Video