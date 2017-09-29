Women: Sad to see empowerment agency close

After 35 years of service to the community, Washington Women's Employment and Education has closed its doors in Tacoma. Founded in 1982 by four local women, WWEE helped many thousands move from poverty to self-sufficiency.
Recognized by President George H.W. Bush as one of his "Thousand Points of Light" and featured by Maria Shriver in a ceremony at the White House, WWEE (later known as Courage360) was often cited as an outstanding example of women empowering women.
The compassion, dedication and professionalism of its staff, volunteers and board and the generous support of donors were the keys to WWEE's many years of successful service.
Its closure is a loss to our community, but its legacy of liberating families from the cycle of poverty will continue for many years to come.
Helen Boody, Gig Harbor
