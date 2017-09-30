Letters to the Editor

Animal control: Pierce County must enforce law

By Trenda Voegtle

Eatonville

September 30, 2017 10:48 AM

As a veteran, I have lived all over the U.S. and as a runner have run miles through many cities and neighborhoods. However, it wasn't until moving to unincorporated Pierce County that I was bit by a dog.

I have had loose dogs confront me, been threatened by owners who believe their dogs have a right to roam free, and even found a trash bag with the legs of dead dogs sticking out.

My dog looks forward to his daily walks (on a leash), even though he has been attacked. Usually the owners apologize as the dogs were let out unknowingly. However, recently my dog was attacked by a pit bull (not for the first time).

It was a scary confrontation that could have been much worse. The owners then blamed us for being against their dog. This was the same week that a UPS driver was mauled and today, yet another story in the news.

What is shameful is that nothing changes. There is little enforcement of ordinances, and dog owners are not held accountable.

We should feel safe to run through our neighborhoods or walk our dogs without fear.

