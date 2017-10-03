Protests: Veterans should back oppressed comrades

I am a retired veteran who served in Vietnam. Side by side we served and fought, without regard to ethnicity or race.
I hear the comments that kneeling, locking arms and other acts highlighting the lack of equality and social justice are disrespectful to the flag, the anthem and veterans.
I am a proud African American, proud of this country, but disappointed in those of you who criticize but do nothing about becoming part of the solution.
You stood by us in combat, fighting for the right of our citizens to speak out as free people. Now you should stand side by side with us in the fight for social justice and equality we are being denied.
Instead, you bicker and gripe and turn a blind eye to the real issues that dilute and blemish the meaning of our patriotic symbols.
It is sad and hypocritical to wave the flag and stand for the anthem and be proud of your patriotism knowing that your brothers are denied the rights you have enjoyed since birth.
We should fight as resolute for change on our own soil as we have on foreign soil. That’s patriotism.
