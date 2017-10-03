Gun control: Vegas shootings demand action

Enough is enough! This country must demand gun control now, and our Congress should act immediately.
The killings this week in Las Vegas plus so many severe injuries must be the last gun incident ever!
Part of the blame lies with the members of Congress who have voted no on bills for gun control. It is every citizen’s responsibility to contact their representative and demand support for gun legislation.
Politicians are in the habit of voting the way a lobbyist wants them to vote rather than considering what is best for constituents. The NRA has fought gun control for years because gun sales to anyone is a profit for their businesses.
Enough is enough.
Mary Felkins, Puyallup
