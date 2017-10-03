Letters to the Editor

Las Vegas: Assassin acted most cowardly

Thomas Egnew

Tacoma

October 03, 2017 1:46 PM

Re: “An act of pure evil,” (TNT, 10/3).

I found the headline for your coverage regarding the Las Vegas shooting appropriate. But the sub-headline, “’’Lone wolf’ gunman kills...,” was sorely lacking.

Describing this assassin as a ‘lone wolf’ ascribes what some may find as a type of romantic character to his behavior. The term carries hints of Stallone and Seagal movies, the disenfranchised vigilante standing against tyrannical forces.

I’d have preferred a much more honest and straightforward sub-headline: “Demented coward kills ..”

