NFL: Who deserves respect?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says President Trump’s remarks about the flag protesters are divisive and shows lack of respect for the NFL.
The flag represents our country and the many who have given their all in protecting it. Goodell seems to think the NFL is worthy of our respect and the flag is not.
In football when a player throws a punch and the second player responds, usually the second player has the flag thrown. Maybe this is the way Goodell sees it.
College football is looking better all the time.
Comments