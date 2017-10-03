Letters to the Editor

Gun control: Violence calls for extreme measures

George Hofmann

Edgewood

October 03, 2017 1:53 PM

Yet another mass shooting. This time in Las Vegas, this time with an automatic weapon.

No one should be allowed to purchase any firearm in this country unless validated as sane and rational by a number of friends and relatives. And those who vouch for the purchaser should have a certain amount of skin in the game, in case their opinion proves to be false.

Gun rights enthusiasts and their cowardly representatives in government should be OK with this concept since they claim that the problem is only with lone wolves and crazy people.

