Anthem: Veteran sees both sides of issue

I’m retired now but as a member of the Air Force, I’ve worn the flag, carried the flag and had too many friends have the flag draped over their coffins. I think any of us who have worn the uniform have had the same experience.
On the one hand, I’m dismayed and saddened that a bunch of spoiled, overpaid athletes, playing a kid’s game in a country that has given them the opportunity to succeed, would be so disrespectful.
On the other hand, isn’t this why we wore the uniform? To make sure our fellow citizens have the right to voice their opinion, as long as it’s in a peaceful manner?
I’m torn, because whenever I go to a sports game, I still have tears well up in my eyes every time I hear the national anthem played. I’m proud to stand tall and salute during it.
Unfortunately, I think this is going to become another issue used by people on both sides to tear this country apart.
