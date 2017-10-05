Letters to the Editor

Culture shock: New norms harming young people

By Miranda M. Gooler

Edgewood

October 05, 2017 5:07 PM

Being a part of a generation of change and acceptance is supposed to bring hope for the future. On the contrary, most youth today are exposed to controversial topics and explicit content at a much younger age.

Treating adolescents as adults comes with baggage. Growing up in a technology-emerging world has allowed explicit content to become normalized.

Violent scenes, sexualization of women and vulgar language cause parents to raise an eyebrow but not to end the interaction. There are no longer filters. These topics are televised daily and supported by most individuals.

Exposing these things to niave children truly brainwashes them. As a millennial, I see the negative impact these new norms have today, but I do not have the support of others around me.

Children have no one to look up to. They will believe all of society accepts these ideas.

I apologize to the generations to come, as our "guidance" will leave them with a negative outlook.

