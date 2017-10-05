Seahawks: Can’t fool us with different protests

Do Seahawks players think that fans are so naive that we would think there is a difference between taking a knee versus linking arms? You’re still protesting the flag and everything it stands for.
Game 1 and 2 of the season only had one or two players sitting. It was not important enough for 90 percent of the rest of the team to join in.
Coach Pete Carroll said there were several players that did not want to participate in that boycott in Tennessee but through hours of meetings and peer pressure, they were talked into doing something they did not want to do.
No free speech for them.
I am convinced that some players will not be satisfied until we all stand up in the stadium, throw our arms in the air and yell “don’t shoot.”
I was a lifelong Seahawks fan, but I’m out.
