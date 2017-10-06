Protests: Veteran debunks overcooked patriotism

As a 20-year retired U.S. Army officer, which included serving as a combat infantryman in Vietnam, I’m tired of people tying patriotism to saluting or “honoring” the flag.
We, the military, took an oath to support and defend the constitution. Yes, we had a requirement while on duty to salute the flag, but that changed when we reverted to civilian status. Now we are just like any other civilian, free to express ourselves, as long as it is within the law.
The truth, as anyone who’s served in combat will confirm, is that when the first shot is fired, we don’t think about defending the constitution, the flag or the country. We concentrate on staying alive, and “having the backs” of our fellow soldiers.
There has been too much social injustice in this country, and it should not continue. If this is the way some people want to bring it to the attention of others, so be it, but don’t try to blame them for defaming or disrespecting the flag.
It’s a lame attempt to shift the emphasis from what those players are representing.
