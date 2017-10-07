Republicans: Way too cozy with the NRA

Any lawmakers that are members of the NRA and its attendant insanity should, by virtue of a conflict of interest with human life, be made to recuse themselves from the process of gun control legislation.
Ever notice that the right wing wants to,-and usually does,-find a way to waste human life? Ever notice that GOP presidents relish being war time presidents?
Surely you have studied enough history to know that all wars since Vietnam have been started because of the lies of Congress and sitting presidents.
Just as with the fusillade of money they suck up in the name of the Second Amendment to stay in office; there is no morality.
Comments