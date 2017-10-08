Death penalty: Washington should abolish unjust practice

Do you know capital punishment has been discussed for many years yet this inhumane, barbaric action still exists? And that it came before the Washington Legislature this session but, disappointingly, never passed committee despite encouragement by Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson?
Do you know the death penalty dehumanizes us, encourages violence and is arbitrarily unjust? Do we want to stand with China, Saudi Arabia, Iran and other rogue nations in condoning the murder of human beings?
Do you know capital punishment does not deter crime nor does it lower recidivism? Scientific studies have consistently failed to demonstrate that it's a deterrent.
Do you know Innocent people have been put to death? When Inslee placed a moratorium on executions in 2014, he asked for public conversation. When he leaves office, the moratorium could be rescinded.
Do you know that when the “state” kills, we are participants?. Would you choose to be the person that snuffs out a human life?
Let's keep the conversation going. Let's join other civilized nations that have abolished the death penalty. For more information visit the Fellowship of Reconciliation web site, www.olympiafor.org.
Comments