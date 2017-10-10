Letters to the Editor

Prep sports: Switching schools a bad trend

By Judy Moyer

Tacoma

October 10, 2017 3:48 PM

Re: “Lincoln’s top basketball player transfers to Rainier Beach,” (TNT, 9/25).

Why do so many high school players and coaches think that transferring to another school to play ball is a guarantee to enter college and the professional draft? I wonder how many prima-donna players even graduate from college.

What has happened to commitment, dedication and loyalty to their present school, or appreciation to counsel and teach the young?

A while back, three outstanding basketball players chose to remain at Spanaway Lake High School to build the program, teach and encourage the players. Now, that’s dedication!

Leaving to attend another high school is nothing but self-indulgence. I don’t think this decision is much of an example to leave for future players.

