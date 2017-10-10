Anthem: Loyalty a virtue in short supply

Re: “Obedience different than respect,” (TNT letter, 9/28).
Obedience (complying with authority) and respect (deep admiration) should not be confused with loyalty (allegiance). Kneeling during the national anthem or presentation of the American flag demonstrates a lack of loyalty to the ideals of the United States.
I suspect many citizens have not recited the pledge of allegiance in a very long while. In America, proper etiquette requires military personnel in uniform to salute while other citizens place their right hand on their heart when reciting the pledge or during the presentation of the flag.
Perhaps the confusion is not so surprising, since only about 1 percent of our population voluntarily serves in the military defending the rights of the other 99 percent.
If anybody wants a further understanding of what makes the act of kneeling so misguided, attend a burial ceremony for a military veteran in a national cemetery. It will be a real education in patriotism (love of country) — and loyalty.
