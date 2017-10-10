Letters to the Editor

Anthem: Loyalty a virtue in short supply

By Nick Stagliano

Tacoma

October 10, 2017 3:49 PM

Re: “Obedience different than respect,” (TNT letter, 9/28).

Obedience (complying with authority) and respect (deep admiration) should not be confused with loyalty (allegiance). Kneeling during the national anthem or presentation of the American flag demonstrates a lack of loyalty to the ideals of the United States.

I suspect many citizens have not recited the pledge of allegiance in a very long while. In America, proper etiquette requires military personnel in uniform to salute while other citizens place their right hand on their heart when reciting the pledge or during the presentation of the flag.

Perhaps the confusion is not so surprising, since only about 1 percent of our population voluntarily serves in the military defending the rights of the other 99 percent.

If anybody wants a further understanding of what makes the act of kneeling so misguided, attend a burial ceremony for a military veteran in a national cemetery. It will be a real education in patriotism (love of country) — and loyalty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

    It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players.

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement
How to make money playing video games 2:10

How to make money playing video games
Watch the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' 2:25

Watch the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

View More Video