Letters to the Editor

Guns: Public safety is our right, too

By Roy Johnson

Gig Harbor

October 10, 2017 3:49 PM

The massacre in Las Vegas is yet another horrifying sign of the negligent and gruesome gun culture in America. Our feckless congressmen need to address the problems in that culture: semi-automatic guns, large capacity magazines (basically assault weapons) and bump stocks — and now the NRA is trying to sell more silencers!!

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota says we need to be aware of our surroundings and ‘make ourselves small’ when confronted with crazy, gun wielding terrorists.

When does the public’s right to safety, to go to work, to be in a crowd or to have fun in public replace an individual’s right to buy military assault weapons?

Sending victims and their families thoughts and prayers and a moment of silence is not going to fix our lethal gun culture. It certainly won’t stop murders and mass killings.

