Election: Hunter resume unmatched for Tacoma council

I have known Lillian Hunter for 49 years. It's hard to imagine a more qualified person to serve on the Tacoma City Council.
Hunter has already served as chair of the Tacoma Public Library Board and is currently a trustee on the Bates Technical College Board.
Born in Denmark and coming to America not speaking English, along with her blue collar bricklaying family, she recognized education as the key to her success early on.
She earned a Master degree, a school superintendent's credential and retired last week as director of alternative learning for the state's education system. She has served as assistant principal at Lincoln and Wilson high schools, and prinicpal of Tacoma's alternative high school, Oakland.
All this after a 20-year career in the private sector as a dental assistant/business office manager.
Hunter has held a job of some sort ever since she was 7. Hard to believe but true.
Throughout her life, she has remained resolutely kind and compassionate. She is inspirational, brilliant, wise and dedicated to others.
We will all benefit from Hunter's drive and determination when she arrives on the Tacoma City Council.
