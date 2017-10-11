Hollywood: Weinstein scandal should open eyes

No one could be so devoid of role models to look to Hollywood for examples of ethics or virtue, but the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal does the unfathomable. It exposes Hollywood to be an even larger sewer than anyone could have imagined.
The same actors and actresses who stood on the Oscar night stage shaking their fists in righteous indignation at allegations of President Trump’s boorish treatment of women stayed silent while Weinstein spent decades harassing and assaulting young women desperate for fame.
And why, you ask? To assure themselves a high castle in Hollywood’s royal elite. Even if that meant sacrificing other women to Weinstein’s predatory casting couch.
The hypocrisy is staggering. Furthermore, dozens of prominent Democratic politicians took Weinstein’s money and said nothing -- this from the self-anointed Party of Women.
As for the sanctimonious, politically charged lectures from the actors and actresses come the next awards show? Perhaps a good long look in the mirror beforehand would be in order.
Comments