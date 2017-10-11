Letters to the Editor

Stewardship: We're ruining planet with pollution, guns

By Sue Brown

Tacoma

October 11, 2017 2:03 PM

Stop! Just stop!

People shout “God bless, America,” but they don’t see. He has blessed us in such abundance. But what have we done to it?

We contaminate our lands and waters and take advantage of people for the sake of gaining wealth. We use and discard with no thought of future generations. Is this good stewardship?

We demand much of our natural resources with little thought of proper care or replenishment.

We have defiled the world with the stiff-necked demand that it’s our right to have and bear arms that take the very lives God created to be protected.

What about the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness without fear of being discriminated against because of how we look? Or shot for no apparent reason?

We no longer live in a place where we need to hunt for our food with weapons. And even those who do hunt, do they need weapons that can kill in masses?

