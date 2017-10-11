Protests: NFL doing its best to divide country

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires

Video taken from the Dumbo ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, shows smoke and ash from a 6,000-acre fire nearby casting an eerie pall over the Magic Kingdom on October 9. Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the fire, dubbed Canyon Fire 2, had affected 6,000 acres, and was 5 percent contained. California Gov Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for several counties in the state.