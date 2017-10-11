Letters to the Editor

Protests: NFL doing its best to divide country

By Deana Veldhuis

Edgewood

October 11, 2017 2:06 PM

Whenever people use the 1st Amendment to distort its precious purpose of free speech, it becomes a mockery. And when people use the 1st Amendment to disgrace America, it is sabotage.

And when fists are raised in the air during the national anthem at an NFL football game, chances are it is a demonstration on behalf of the Black Lives Matter Movement. And whenever “free speech” has to be explained after weeks of demonstrating, the message was lost from the beginning.

So, the NFL demonstrations don’t mean anything to me except public disrespect to our nation for the world to witness.

If players were truly interested in helping their injustice causes, they would find other ways to do it. In my eyes, they create their own divisiveness by actions against our flag and country.

