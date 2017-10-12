Warehouses: No more needed in DuPont

The City of DuPont is being wooed by a developer to change our zoning codes to allow freestanding warehouses up to 500,000 square feet in the heart of our community.
We already have a 1 million square foot Amazon fulfillment center. We have FedEx and Dania. According to the Business Examiner, three more monster warehouses are coming to the site of the old Intel building.
Currently, the property that the potential developer wants to buy is zoned for shops, retail, trade, hotels, restaurants, clinics and banks. Residents are permitted on the second floor or higher.
Manufacturing, with accessory warehouses up to 60,000 square feet, is also currently permitted. This would bring in sales tax and good jobs, which freestanding warehouses do not.
We could have a Point Ruston right in our back yard. We just need the right developer. I can only wonder who are we changing our codes for. The potential developer?
Enough is enough; it’s time for DuPont citizens to say no to developers who are insisting on more warehouses and semi-truck traffic through the city.
There’s a public hearing Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. I’ll see you there!
