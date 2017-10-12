Trump: Administration words contradict actions

The news stories of the past week have been particularly paradoxical, even by the standards of the Trump administration.
Puerto Rico had not been able to distribute food, water and other goods due to a lack of truck drivers, passable roads and gasoline. Nevertheless, according to the president, FEMA is doing a “fantastic job” there.
The new Republican tax plan eliminates the estate tax and alternative minimum tax, but “the wealthy are not getting a tax cut” under this plan. Who else has been paying these taxes?
The now-former head of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, has been outspoken in his criticism of “reckless spending,” cutting $5 million from the advertising budget for Obamacare before he even took office. He resigned last week after reports about his use of private and military planes at a cost to taxpayers of as much as $1 million. His definition of “waste” apparently depends upon political affiliation.
The Trump administration must think the American public is too enthralled to notice the contradictions, too stupid to understand or too apathetic to care.
I sincerely hope this is not the case.
