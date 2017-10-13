Letters to the Editor

Vegas: Violence is unstoppable in many forms

By Michael E. Arndt

Tacoma

October 13, 2017 5:43 PM

Unfortunately we are living in an age of high-tech killing materials and arcane devices.

If someone wants you or many people dead and has the wherewithal to achieve that end, and if you or a loved one is in the wrong place at the wrong time, consider yourself dead.

It could be a knife, a gun, an improvised explosive, a drone or whatever. And if said sociopath doesn’t care if he dies in the end, it’s a sad but very real fact that all the laws/restrictions in the world will mean zilch.

If you see something, say something.

