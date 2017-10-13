American violence: Too scary to think about?

Do you ever look at a plane in the sky and wonder if it will safely land where it’s supposed to?
Do you ever think that when you’re at a concert that it may be your last show?
Do you ever think when you drop your child off at school that it will be their graduation day on earth?
Did ever think wearing a hoodie can get you into much trouble?
Did you ever think trying to find the pursuit of happiness depended on your citizenship and color of skin?
Did you ever think dancing at a club all night would knock you off your feet for good?
Did you ever think getting an education at a college could mean dodging bullets?
Did you ever think protesting would involve a car trying to run you down?
Did you ever know anyone with a gun in their hand making peace?
Do you think we are getting numb?
I hope not.
