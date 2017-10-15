Election: Retain Thoms on Tacoma council

Robert Thoms has worked hard the last four years to improve some of the basic city services that benefit not just his Tacoma City Council district but the entire city.
Thoms does his work the old-fashioned way. For instance:
He sponsored and worked to secure over $1 million to add crosswalks badly needed all over Tacoma; he supported hiring 19 new police officers (and thinks we need many more); and he worked with traffic engineering to install flashing lights at many more school crosswalks.
He also arranged for a group of residents to paint curbs red at intersections in a neighborhood where illegal parking at corners had endangered pedestrians and cars crossing a busy arterial. Now, it’s a bit safer.
Robert Thoms is someone we can count on to make our government work for us; he knows how to get things done; and the results we’ve seen matter to my family and our neighborhood.
We need to keep him on the City Council.
Comments