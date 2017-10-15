Health care: Old men strike blow against kids

I see that while the Grand Old Party has been working on a big tax cut for the rich, they’ve allowed funding for 9 million kids in the CHIP program to lapse.
Nothing to worry about. The Grand Old Men (Average age in Senate 61, House 57, Congress 80 percent male) assure us they want everyone to have affordable health care. And, after all, hasn’t trickle-down economics worked?
Isn’t everyone’s standard of living rising? Haven’t all of us in the middle class seen wages rise with the cost of living? Doesn’t everyone have affordable health care, just like elected GOP members?
Let’s give these sweet old men some credit. They’ve proved they can get things done. No need for a committee meeting or vote, just let CHIP lapse.
Such brilliant leadership! We just have to trust them. After all they do control all three branches of government.
