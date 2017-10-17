Letters to the Editor

Gun control: One cab driver's perspective

By David Stanford

October 17, 2017 9:06 AM

I, a full-on libertarian, am wary of a gun-violence solution that fails in every current arena. I drove a taxi on the nightshift for 12 years in Seattle/King County and was never robbed -- and I refused fewer fares than anyone else driving!

Seattle has traditionally been far safer, day and night, than Boston, New Orleans, Chicago and everywhere else with daunting gun laws.

In the 1970s, Massachusetts required two separate licenses: one to own a gun at home, and the other to take that gun anywhere, including hunting or to a gunsmith. They killed four cabbies in one week in Boston. In New York, drivers expect a robbery a week!

Seattle has a liberal concealed-carry law and more licenses than most cities. A few years ago it went seven weeks without a murder.

The crackdown proposals will turn this region away from decades of safety. As for the constant harassment of men of color, these laws will exacerbate that situation.

I believe the more power usurped from all citizens, the more marginalized we all become.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

    The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. The company is hiring around 2,500 people in the South Sound for the holiday shopping season.

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center
Transforming Tacoma's Prairie Line into a linear park 2:22

Transforming Tacoma's Prairie Line into a linear park
Seahawks Tyler Lockett: 3:13

Seahawks Tyler Lockett: "I've been getting my game back"

View More Video