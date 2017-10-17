Gun control: One cab driver's perspective

I, a full-on libertarian, am wary of a gun-violence solution that fails in every current arena. I drove a taxi on the nightshift for 12 years in Seattle/King County and was never robbed -- and I refused fewer fares than anyone else driving!
Seattle has traditionally been far safer, day and night, than Boston, New Orleans, Chicago and everywhere else with daunting gun laws.
In the 1970s, Massachusetts required two separate licenses: one to own a gun at home, and the other to take that gun anywhere, including hunting or to a gunsmith. They killed four cabbies in one week in Boston. In New York, drivers expect a robbery a week!
Seattle has a liberal concealed-carry law and more licenses than most cities. A few years ago it went seven weeks without a murder.
The crackdown proposals will turn this region away from decades of safety. As for the constant harassment of men of color, these laws will exacerbate that situation.
I believe the more power usurped from all citizens, the more marginalized we all become.
Comments