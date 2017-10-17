Murder victim: Teachers also feel pain and loss

“Teen sentenced in 2016 Parkland homicide,” (TNT, 10/6).
Who was Lorenzo Parks beside the victim of a senseless murder?
Lorenzo, his sister, Adra, and his wonderful Grandma Parks and their family became part of my life when the children entered my kindergarten class.
Lorenzo was 5 years old, wearing the biggest dark-brown eyes and a never-ending smile. He loved to learn and had many friends. He was a quiet and sensitive child.
I could never tell if Lorenzo took care of Adra or she took care of him because they were inseparable. Grandma Parks was a marvelous woman who provided a warm haven of love for Lorenzo and the family.
Lorenzo was a kind and loving grandchild and devoted to his family. He was brave and cared about others. He gave his aggressors an opportunity to do the right thing but they failed to do so and now they bear the guilt for his death.
Lorenzo Parks will never live in our memories as a victim but as the little boy, young man and adult who held a very special place in the hearts of his family and friends.
And his kindergarten teacher.
