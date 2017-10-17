Election: Shadko excels on Puyallup council

Heather Shadko is both highly qualified and highly deserving of a second term on the Puyallup City Council. She has a history of service as a member of the library board and planning commission.
In her first term as council member she has demonstrated good sense and good will, working with other members to find common ground on potentially divisive issues.
Shadko is a strong supporter of Puyallup’s performing and visual arts organizations, and champions literacy through her involvement with the Library Foundation.
She supports the development and improvement of parks, open spaces and urban trails that make our community a more attractive and healthful place to live.
And she will be working with Forterra on transfer of development rights projects to protect nearby farmlands that provide Puyallup with fresh, local produce.
Above all, Shadko has as her highest priority the protection and improvement of our quality of life, rather than the financial interests of outsiders.
