No smoking: Fircrest folks can breathe easier

So many of us feel like we can’t make a difference in our community. Not many people knew that Fircrest Park was one of the last parks in the Tacoma area where smoking/ vaping had not been banned.
A young woman on our City Council, Shannon Reynolds, did notice and pushed to have this ban put into place.
Living in Fircrest a few blocks away with my active dog, we visit the park once, sometimes twice a day. I pride myself on helping keep the park clean, and I can happily say that my days of cleaning up cigarette litter are now over.
It’s small changes like these that make our city a happier, healthier place to live for yourself, your children and your neighbors.
Comments