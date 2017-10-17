Election: Neal a visionary for Tacoma council

In the upcoming Tacoma City Council and mayoral election, we have five open seats. I can’t think of a time when we’ve been at such a crossroads as to who will lead us into the future of our great city.
With the anticipation of continual population and business growth, Meredith Neal has the insight into what Tacomans need to lead us into that future. With a degree in urban planning and community development, she has a resume that will serve her and us well. She’s been a planning commissioner, a project manager for a Tacoma construction company and in the past a realtor and environmental planner.
As I look at the array of those endorsing Neal, I am honored to join that list of people who feel she is the right choice for at-large position 6.
