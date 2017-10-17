Protests: Hypocrites demand that all stand for flag

It seems the people who are so offended by others not standing for the flag and the freedom it represents tend to be the same people who want to cram their religious views down our throats by prayers in our public schools.
They are so insistent on the government not invading our lives, but then tell women what to do with their own bodies. They speak of freedom but want to exclude people of Muslim beliefs.
Although I do stand for the flag because I believe the constitution is the foundation of our great country, the founding fathers who stood by it certainly did not intend for it to apply to the black slaves they owned. Yes, I know that was over 200 years ago, but that is why we stand.
If people would try to look at things through other people’s perspective, maybe they might be a little bit more understanding .Compromise is most always a good solution.
