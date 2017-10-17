Letters to the Editor

NFL Protests: Dissent is in the eye of the dissenter

By Roger Wilson

Olympia

October 17, 2017 3:08 PM

It seems some members of the public wish to claim that certain NFL players are demonstrating a lack of respect for the military, flag and country by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

But the players have clearly stated their rationale for demonstrating, and disrespect for flag, military and country are not included in this rationale.

It is the dissenter that communicates the purpose of dissent, not the observer.

Placing blame on players enables the public to divorce itself from having to contend with the real reason for player demonstration: social injustice.

