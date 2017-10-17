NFL protests: No offense to anthem, flag or soldiers

Re: “Don’t dishonor brothers in arms,” (TNT letter, 10/16).
Nothing the players who are protesting during the national anthem are doing is a dishonor to those in the military protecting us.
First of all, unlike what President Trump has declared, they are not protesting to complain about our anthem or flag. There is no disrespect there. They started this protest to complain about the treatment of black people by police and other systemic issues in our country (education inequity, the courts, general lack of respect for people of color, immigrant treatment), which are real issues in society.
The letter writer claims this disrespects our people in the military, which is the farthest thing from the truth, because those taking a knee are acting on the freedoms our military is here to protect.
Freedom to protest is one of the basic rights in America, which is sorely lacking in countries with despotic leaders. Even if we disagree with the protesters’ points of view, we should be cheering their right to express themselves.
