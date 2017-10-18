Letters to the Editor

Election: Woodards understands Tacoma housing

By Erik Bjornson

Tacoma

October 18, 2017 5:03 PM

Tacoma is very fortunate to have more people invest, rebuild and live in Tacoma. That is why it is critical that Tacomans elected Victoria Woodards as mayor to keep housing affordable.

I have spent several hours personally with Woodards and can confirm she understands the latest published studies on housing affordability and how comparable cities have kept housing prices reasonable in the face of increased demand.

She understands how misguided purported liberal cities like San Francisco have caused housing prices to spike by adding impact fees, failing to reduce parking requirements, adding new regulations, and by not allowing sufficient height or density in business areas.

Woodards shared with me how she values the role of Tacoma Housing Authority to provide a housing safety net for lower-income Tacomans. However, she has rightly explained to me that the only way for the cost of housing to be reduced or mitigated in Tacoma is for the city to increase the number of market-rate housing units available at all income levels.

To keep affordable housing costs reasonable, to retain the ctiy’s diversity and to reduce the risk of displacing residents, join me in enthusiastically supporting Victoria Woodards for mayor.

